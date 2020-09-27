Side effects and unproven effectiveness did not prevent German doctors from listening to Donald Trump and prescribing hydroxychloroquine.

US President Donald Trump * also distributes to the Coronavirus * happy to give medical advice

Donald Trump * also distributes to the * happy to give medical advice in the Spring 2020 he assured the effectiveness of the Malaria using hydroxychloroquine.

he assured the effectiveness of the According to a new one Data collection of the AOK probably also in Germany numerous doctors prescribed the controversial drug

Berlin / Hamburg – We are only too happy to point our fingers across the pond. US President* Trump is with his tendency to polemical statements and effective media Scandals a popular topic, even in Germany. Especially when it comes to the coronavirus *, throws Donald Trump been around for a long time with half-researched ideas. Accompanied by approx 32 tweets am Tag (NYT) he usually praises himself or shoots at them Democrats. In times of pandemics, however, one or the other becomes threadbare Medicine tip taken out of the pocket. The US president already advised drinking disinfectants, light therapy and the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine.

“Not proven to be effective” – ​​Trump’s medication tip against the corona virus

In the spring bragged Donald Trump at a meeting in the White House still proud: “I’ll take it, Hydroxychloroquine. Right now, exactly. I started doing this a few weeks ago. Because I think it’s good, I’ve heard a lot of stories about it. ”Like the Brazilian President Bolsonaro also, Trump advertised the drug during his Election campaign as Miracle cure. Already in July 2020 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Trump’s euphoria over that Malaria drug and withdrew the emergency approval from the agent: “Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine have not proven effective at Covid-19 treat or prevent. ”

Hydroxychloroquine: Trump drug also prescribed in Germany against the coronavirus

But also in Germany Apparently some doctors adhered to the US President’s tip. A first projection by the Scientific Institute of AOK, resulted at the request of the mirrors, a unique one Hydroxychloroquine prescriptions surge in spring 2020. While in February still around 704,000 daily doses of the anti-malarial drug were almost up in March 1.06 million: Almost 10,000 more patients than last year.

A Health risk before that too FDA warns. The Malaria drug namely in many cases strong side effects like cardiac arrhythmia, even the death rate in treated coronavirus patients is higher. Also the German one Federal Institute for Pharmaceuticals and Medical Products accordingly warned in July against a prescription. The drug is a successor to the relative Malaria remedy chloroquine. Bavarian had actually stopped production in 2019, but started sales again due to increasing demand.

‼ ️ #Hydroxychloroquine: The European Medicines Agency (#EMA) warns again about the risks associated with the use of hydroxychloroquine (and #Chloroquine) to treat # COVID19: https://t.co/fNpSYfuRhM – Federal Institute for Drugs u. Medical devices (@bfarm_de) June 2, 2020

Health risks and no efficacy: WHO stops study on malaria drug

In return, that was missing drug in patients who actually needed it. Rheumatologist lamented the seriousness in March Deliverability to treat Autoimmune diseases like lupus. In a letter in May, more than 100 international scientists spoke out against an observational study on malaria drugs and the Coronavirus out. Finally, in July, the World Health Organization WHO their studies too Hydroxychloroquine a.

The decision to stop hydroxychloroquine’s use in the Solidarity trial for # COVID19 treatments was based on large scale randomized evidence from the Solidarity, Discovery and Recovery trials, as well as a review of available published evidence from other sources. – World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) June 18, 2020

.