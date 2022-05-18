DThe parliamentary groups of the SPD, CDU/CSU, Greens and FDP are calling for Taiwan to return to work in the World Health Organization (WHO). This emerges from a joint resolution of the four parliamentary groups, which is available to the Reuters news agency and which is to be passed by Parliament on Thursday. The Federal Government is called upon to work within the WHO to ensure that Taiwan is once again able to participate as an observer in the World Health Assembly and in other WHO bodies and activities. The factions are openly opposing China, which is opposed to a diplomatic upgrading of the country, which Beijing regards as a renegade province.

From 2009 to 2016, Taiwan was able to attend the World Health Assembly as an observer. After that, however, China insisted on the so-called one-China policy, which Germany also recognizes. East Asian democracy is therefore not recognized as an independent state by most countries.

However, the parliamentary groups argue that the corona pandemic has shown that you have to work together worldwide. Taiwan was considered particularly successful in fighting the pandemic. “In the opinion of the German Bundestag, global health issues should not be politicized, but should focus exclusively on achieving the global goal of ‘health for all’,” it says. The daily newspaper “Welt” first reported on it.