Even though we are only at the 6th matchday of the championship, tomorrow’s match, Saturday, against Carrarese, could be decisive for Entella. The effects of the change in coach have not yet been seen but Mr. Gallo has now had a whole week to work with the group. The Chiavari team needs points that boost morale and can turn the season around. Kick-off at 6.30pm.

