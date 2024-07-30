Mexico City.- Life is made of sighs, and the source of each one is the lungs.

With this message, the civil association Respirando con Valor, which provides support to patients with lung cancer and their families, launches an appeal to self-care entitled Pulmón X Pulmón, a short film that has been screened massively in 232 Cinemex complexes since July 18.

“It is to invite people over 50 years old, who have been smoking for more than 25 years, to undergo a low-dose CT scan. It is the study that has shown the best response for a diagnosis of lung cancer,” explains Fanny Romero, institutional director of the AC, in an interview.

“Ninety-five percent of cases are being diagnosed in advanced stages,” adds the UNAM graduate in Social Work; “22 Mexicans die every day because we are not doing anything regarding screening and timely diagnosis.”

After being selected in the Cineminuto Social call, Communicating with Purpose, this civil society organization decided to focus on the importance of carrying out this study given the aforementioned delay in early detection of cancer, and also to alleviate the lack of knowledge regarding how to know the health status of the lungs.

“It is an expensive study, and it is also thought to hurt; it does not hurt at all, it is something very quick. It is as if they took different photographs of the lung to know in detail how it is,” Romero explains.

“And many people also think that it is a lot of radiation. No, this is only equivalent to the radiation you would get if you had three X-rays.”

Being able to make a timely diagnosis when the disease is still in its early stages often makes the difference between receiving treatment to maintain a certain quality of life for a few years of survival and the probability of achieving remission.

That is why Respirando con Valor AC, whose cineminute will continue to be shown before each screening in 2,110 Cinemex theaters until August 14, also has agreements with some laboratories to offer more affordable prices to those who require them.

Those interested can contact us through the online site www.respirandoconvalor.org and by calling 5640007758. They can also use the questionnaire on the United Front for Lung Cancer website, www.frentepulmon.org.