Cheering and cheering on the cobblestones of the Oude Kwaremont. Not for Mathieu van der Poel – he has not yet started the impressive solo with which he will win his third Tour of Flanders later that afternoon. No, the cycling fans are cheering for a former cyclist: Tom Boonen. The three-time winner of Flanders' Most Beautiful stands on the terrace of a VIP tent and triumphantly holds up a beer he has just downed.

The four Bruges friends Thomas, Tomas, Willem and Niels cheer along. They've been sitting across the road since nine in the morning. Folding chairs, beer and cans of sausage at hand. “We are coming here for the sixth year in a row,” says Thomas.

Here in the 'fan zone' there are four or five rows of people. The atmosphere is like a festival, including beer tents, 'chip stalls', party music and mud – it rains heavily during this edition. But on the other side of the road, where Tom Boonen emptied that beer, you see a completely different scene: a wall of VIP tents, as far as the eye can see. Inside, neat gentlemen and ladies sit at tables with white cloths, champagne and snacks within reach. The logos of sponsors and cycling teams appear on the dividing walls in the tents.

The mayor thinks it's all “a lot”. But, he immediately adds, “we can't stop it”

In racing-crazed Belgium, the Tour is a popular festival: a kind of carnival and King's Day rolled into one. But in the high mass of Flemish cycling, commerce is increasingly on the rise. You can clearly see this on the Oude Kwaremont, a more than 2 kilometer long cobblestone climb that has become the most important climb of the Tour since a course change in 2012. The riders will pass here no fewer than three times, the last passage being 16 kilometers from the finish. This year the Kwaremont plays a less important role: Mathieu van der Poel has already placed his decisive gear forty kilometers from the finish, on the Koppenberg. But often the match takes an important turn here.

Number of VIP tents is growing

This makes the Oude Kwaremont a particularly attractive place for well-paying guests for organizer Flanders Classics: the number of VIP tents is growing every year. This year there are no fewer than 11,500 guests, it was reported The newspapaer. Companies such as Lotto and Kwaremont Bier have their own tent here, as do the local Rotary and the well-known industrial construction magnate Willy Naessens. Flanders Classics also rents out a large number of tents itself. For 430 euros excluding VAT per person in the VIP village you get a table, champagne, 'refined lunch and continuous open bar' and a 'spectacular performance after the match'. For an extra 65 euros per person you can get an 'exclusive and personalized box' with a private terrace along the cobblestones.

Local politicians have no intention of restricting the growth of tents – and the general crowds – as became apparent a few days earlier in a conversation with mayor Philippe Willequet of the municipality of Kluisbergen. He has seen how things “exploded” on the Kwaremont after 2012, he says on the sidewalk in front of his home on the village square. The mayor thinks it's all “a lot”. But, he immediately adds, “we can't stop it.” When the reporter objects that the municipality is in charge of the permits, Willequet is silent for a moment. “Well, cycling also puts our municipality on the map. The whole world now knows the Oude Kwaremont.”

How valuable the Tour is for Kwaremont became clear last November. Then the piece of land on which the fan zone is located opposite the VIP village was sold by auction. The more than four hectares of agricultural land were sold for almost half a million euros – more than double the asking price. “This exceeds expectations,” one of the sellers told Het Nieuwsblad.

There is not much enthusiasm to be heard along the route over the endless row of white tents. Well, organizing a cycling race costs money, say the supporters, and the race is free. “But with 4 euros 20 for a beer, I have the feeling that I am already contributing quite a bit to the costs of the race,” says Thomas from Bruges. “Those people come more to socialize,” says Frankie Van Den Putten, who sits a bit down the hill along the course with a flag of the absent Wout van Aert. “Most are not real cycling enthusiasts.”

The good life

It is difficult to assess whether that assumption is correct: there is “no need for press” in the VIP tents, various companies and organizations told NRC. The person who is willing to give the reporter a glimpse of the good life along the course is Rik Vercruysse. He is the manager of De Pupiter, a 'boutique hotel' in the village of Kwaremont. Vercruysse was born and raised on the street through which the race thunders, he says a few days before the race in the foyer of his hotel. When he was a little boy, says Vercruysse, it was not busy at all on the Oude Kwaremont during the Tour. “I started taking pictures with my first camera. Eddy Merkcx came by and I could almost touch him.”

chairman of the De Vliegende Hollander fan clubPatrick Van De Kerkhove When Van der Poel finished, everyone went crazy

In the village of Kwaremont – less than 900 inhabitants – the massive crowds at the Ronde sometimes “lead to mixed feelings,” says Vercruysse. “The people who have no interest in cycling ensure that they are not there on the day of the race.” He would not immediately describe himself as a racing fanatic, but he finds the Tour weekend “always a pleasure”. “It creates solidarity. We all feel like one, while otherwise we are so individualistic.”

On the day of the race, Vercruysse hosts about two hundred people. “For privacy reasons,” Vercruysse does not want the journalist to write down who is walking around today, but there are “quite a few BV people.” [Bekende Vlamingen, red.] between”. The guests lack nothing. There is champagne with strawberries, a pizza oven, cocktail bar and dessert buffet.

Yet the atmosphere is relaxed and informal. Unlike in the VIP tents, many guests wear their normal clothes. There is genuine interest in the race: almost everyone is looking intently at a TV screen. When the men's third passage occurs – Mathieu van der Poel now has almost a two-minute lead over his pursuers – many people walk outside to watch, beer in hand. When Van der Poel crosses the finish line as the winner about twenty minutes later, there is respectful applause – even though those present would have preferred to see Wout van Aert triumph.

Euphoric

One and a half kilometers further on, there is a euphoric mood after Van der Poel's victory. “When he finished, everyone went crazy,” says Patrick Van De Kerkhove, chairman of fan club De Vliegende Hollander in Brakel, located nearby, over the telephone. “Several people have cried for joy here, including myself.”

Van De Kerkhove, a postman in daily life, stands in the company of fourteen campers opposite café-restaurant Het Konijntje on the wide main road to Ronse. Earlier in the week he proudly showed off the encampment, which has been there for the twelfth year in a row – always from Tuesday to Sunday. “We are turning it into a Flemish fair, with snacks and drinks.” The group does not only consist of fans of Mathieu van der Poel: there is also a camper with a life-size image of Wout van Aert behind the windshield.

He doesn't need to go to the white tents on the Kwaremont, says Van De Kerkhove. His position is much better: the riders pass here no fewer than five times during the race. Not the high-paying VIPs but the regular fans have the best place in the race, he concludes with pleasure: “We are the VIP place for campers.”

They are going to have a great party, says Van De Kerkhove. First another hour or two at the campers, then to the supporters' room of the Flying Dutchman, where it will be “full house”. “Knock back a few pints until about twelve o'clock. Or later.”