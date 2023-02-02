The Antwerp police arrested another Dutch young man early Thursday morning. The 25-year-old detainee may have had plans for yet another attack in the drug war raging in the Belgian port city, the police say.

The Dutchman was caught hanging a banner on a house in the Antwerp district of Wilrijk. Nearby, police found a firearm that he would have quickly thrown away. The police suspect that he would have wanted to shoot at the house. A 20-year-old Dutchman was also sitting in a Dutch car around the corner, who was also arrested when he could not explain why he was there early in the morning.

The police are investigating whether the Dutch were indeed evil, and whether that has to do with the many attacks of recent times, which are committed between rival drug gangs. Banners with threats or slogans chalked on the wall were invariably reinforced by shooting or detonating explosives.

