Rafah crossing, between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, had been closed on Sunday after attacks on ambulances in the Palestinian enclave | Photo: EFE/EPA/STRINGER

A new group of more than 400 foreigners and Palestinians with dual nationality left the Gaza Strip this Monday (6) towards Egypt, after the reopening of the Rafah crossing, which remained closed on Sunday (5) after Israeli bombings against a convoy of ambulances in Palestinian territory (the Israeli government maintains that the attack was aimed at Hamas terrorists).

A source at the Rafah crossing told EFE that more than 400 people arrived in Egypt today. Humanitarian sources said they had passports from the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany and Egypt – so, once again, there are no Brazilians on the list.

In addition, 20 ambulances entered Gaza from Egypt, as well as 75 humanitarian aid trucks, according to the same source.

The Rafah crossing was reopened after being closed on Sunday and after several days in which hundreds of Palestinians with passports of other nationalities and foreigners left the region through the only open crossing.

According to Itamaraty, 34 Brazilians and close family members awaiting evacuation from the Gaza Strip are sheltering in the towns of Khan Younes and Rafah, close to the border with Egypt.

On Friday (2), the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, said that his Israeli counterpart, Eli Cohen, guaranteed that Brazilians will be on the list of those who will be authorized to go to Egypt by Wednesday (8). (EFE Agency)