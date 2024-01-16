UAccording to their own statements, S-military forces have once again attacked a position of the Iranian-backed Houthi militia in Yemen. During the operation on Tuesday morning (local time), four anti-ship ballistic missiles that had been prepared for launch were destroyed, the responsible regional command of the US military announced on the X platform, formerly Twitter.

On Tuesday afternoon (local time), the Houthi militia fired another rocket at a merchant ship in the Red Sea, the statement said. The freighter flying the Maltese flag was hit, but was seaworthy. Nobody was injured.

Last week, the US and Britain, with the support of allies, carried out a full-scale military strike against militia positions in Yemen – in response to repeated Houthi attacks on international shipping in the Red Sea. Since then, however, Houthi attacks have continued.

National Security Council communications director John Kirby said there had been a few more retaliatory strikes by the Houthis in recent days, but they were smaller than before and ineffective. The US side also did not expect that the comprehensive military strike against the militia a few days ago would completely end all attacks. The aim was to impair the Houthis' military activities and their ability to store and direct missiles to their targets. “We believe we have had a good impact.”

Kirby emphasized that many of the Houthi rockets have so far been intercepted or have missed their targets. And even if a container ship is hit, the damage is usually limited given the immense size of these freighters and the small crews on board. But even if there has not yet been any catastrophic damage thanks to the defensive actions of the US military and other partners, the US and its allies cannot turn a blind eye to the attacks and do nothing. “We want these attacks to stop.”