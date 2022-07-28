Trencin said in a brief statement that “the club and the coach will part ways after a mutual evaluation of the current situation.” The two-time champion of Slovakia lost 4-0 to Slovan Bratislava last weekend and drew 0-0 against Zilina a week earlier.

Two years ago, Hyballa was still at the helm of NAC Breda, where he was fired after five months. His next adventure at Wisla Kraków also lasted less than six months and then it all went wrong at his next club Esbjerg. After a big soap opera and only four games on the bench, he was sent away. His subsequent coaching job at Türkgücü Munich was also limited to two months.