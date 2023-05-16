The police have again arrested two teenagers in the assault case at Bijlmer station. It concerns boys aged 12 and 15 from Purmerend and Amsterdam. The two boys both reported themselves to the police, the youngest did so on Friday and was also sent back the same day.

He is still a suspect in the case. The 15-year-old boy reported today and is still in custody.

Last week, the police also arrested two boys aged 12 and 13. They too were back on the street the same day, but are still suspects. A total of eleven boys were arrested in connection with the attempted manslaughter on May 5 at Bijlmer Arena station in Amsterdam. Eight of them are suspects in the case, three are even still detained. It concerns a 15-year-old boy and two 16-year-old boys.

Minor kissed

A large group of young people hit and kicked an adult man at Bijlmer Arena Station on Friday evening, May 5, around 9:25 p.m. and pushed him onto the track. The victim was also kicked in the head. It is still unclear who the victim is. The police did speak to a man who helped the victim on the platform after the assault.

According to the witness, the victim spoke no Dutch and a little English, his accent would be Italian. The man would be about forty years old. Shortly before the assault, he would have kissed a minor boy on the mouth without being asked. An assault has now been reported against the still unknown victim. The police can’t say anything about this yet.