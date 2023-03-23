Action has long been one of the fastest growing retail chains in Europe. The chain, which has existed for 30 years, also confirmed that status last year. In 2022, no less than 280 new stores were opened, a record and turnover increased by 30 percent to 8.9 billion euros. The company hired 8,000 new people.

The latest annual report once again shows that Action is a resounding success. Last year’s operating profit amounted to 1.2 billion euros. The retail chain has already seen more customers come for daily groceries such as detergent, soap and toilet paper, but now they also appear to spend more money with every visit. Action says that products that are indirectly related to the high energy prices (plaids and candles) were particularly popular last year.

Action also seems to benefit from inflation and high prices. Top woman Hajir Hajji said about this earlier: ,,I think that discount is no longer something to be ashamed of, but something that has been fully accepted. Not only in the Netherlands, but also in other countries. We have friendly staff and ever-improving stores."

Gigantic volumes

Action buys in gigantic volumes at the same time and considers efficiency to be of paramount importance. A store in Rotterdam is set up in exactly the same way as in Milan, so that little time and energy is lost on peripheral matters. ,,With us we multiply the purchase price by 1 or 2, where it is times 6 at other stores. If we can’t buy a product for the lowest price, we won’t. That chocolate bar may be in the store today, but it may not be tomorrow. Customers know that about us and accept that,” says Hajji.

Action often receives the greatest criticism in the field of sustainability. But the chain, which is active in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, France, Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria, Italy and Spain, has announced that it will tighten its own climate targets. The date by which 100 percent of Actions wood and cotton must be purchased sustainably has been brought forward: the target date for cotton is now 2023, for wood 2024. Before the end of 2024, all stores will be off gas.

