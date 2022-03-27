For the second consecutive week, after three on the rise and its largest increase since August, this Sunday the prices of the LP gas in CDMX, at 34 cents per kilogram and 17 cents per liter.

According to the table of ceilings of the Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE), from March 27 to April 2, the kilogram of LP gas in portable cylinders will cost 24.32 pesos in the Mexico Citywhile the liter, for stationary tanks, will be 13.14 pesos, so this week the 20-kilogram tank will come out in up to 486.40 pesos and of 729.60 pesos by portable cylinder of 30 kg.

While in the Mexico state A somewhat similar situation will be seen, although the reductions will be smaller, since on average the kilogram of LP gas will cost 24.64 pesos, 13 cents cheaper than the previous week, and per liter at 12.77 pesos on average, only 3 cents more. under. Although its ceiling will vary according to the Mexican region in which it is acquired.

GCDMX announces support

On the other hand, this week the Ministry of Economic Development (Sedeco) from CDMX announced the support program Solar Energy for MSMEswith the objective that micro, small and medium-sized companies in the capital of the country migrate towards solar heaters and photovoltaic systems.

To do this, after enrolling in the program, the beneficiary companies will receive technical and economic advice and investment support, in addition to financing of between 9,000 and 200,000 pesos for the acquisition of the Solar Energy System and contact with suppliers of quality systems.

Meanwhile, when presenting the program, the capital office highlighted that not only is CDMX one of the most advanced and innovative metropolises in the country, but also that by migrating to solar technology, companies will record savings in gas and electricity bills, especially when focused on tortilla shopsrestaurants, butcher shops, Hotelsstores, laundries and workshops, among others.