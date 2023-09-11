The main candidates for the Presidency of the Republic have been defined Throughout the country, the pre-electoral period begins in full and with it, the internal contest for nominations for the different popularly elected positions. Is a period of instability in which many public officials prioritize lobbying of their electoral aspirations, before attention to citizens. It is a season of change, castling in municipal administrations. These are also days of controversy due to internal struggles in the parties. We will have to be aware of all this.

The State Congress will be one of the main forums in which the fights for nominations take place. There are many deputies who are already moving for one of the mayoralties. The president of the Fisheries Commission, Juan Carlos Patron, does not deny his interest in the municipal presidency of Mazatlán, but the fight could be arduous because the list of candidates for that mayor’s office is long. An alternative could be re-election, as the mayor and legislators are already evaluating. The panorama is one of an extensive political struggle.

Sinaloa’s political expectations are focused on the end of September, when the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, is expected to visit the entity again to inaugurate works and inspect projects. Many political messages could be derived from it and also some nominations. Hence the interest in the event.

WATER SERVICES SUSPENDED. The Board of Drinking Water and Sewerage of Drinking Water (Japac) announced last night that After more than 12 hours of continuous work in a difficult-to-access area, work continues on the repair of the 36-inch pipe that failed this Sunday morning. It is worth mentioning that this pipeline is the one that supplies 189 neighborhoods that are supplied with water by the San Lorenzo water treatment plant. Thus, The neighborhoods from México 68 Avenue to La Costerita, and from the Alturas del Sur sector to the Airport will remain without water service. drinking water on Mondays and Tuesdays, with the service regularizing at dawn on Wednesday, September 13. In such a situation, starting this Monday at 7:30 a.m., drinking water pipes will be available to citizens at the following points: Colonia 21 de Marzo, in Guillermo Prieto and Av. 21 de Marzo. Colonia Villa Bonita in expansion of Álvaro Obregón and Blvd. de Los Andes (next to the Oxxo). Colonia Alturas del Sur, on Juan Ley Fong and Blvd. Corneta Francisco Ramírez. Colonia Guadalupe Victoria, on Revolución Avenue, in Fernando B. Híjar, in front of the Guadalajara Pharmacy. In the El Diez neighborhood they will walk through the streets. Barrancos, in Empaques and Rosendo Rodríguez. Colonia Felipe Ángeles, in José Natividad García and Manuel Gutiérrez. In the Las Estancias area you will walk the streets. Colonia CNOP, on Av. 21 de Marzo and Guillermo Prieto, in Los Huizaches flea market and Vinoramas subdivision, in Oslo and Blvd. Vinoramas.

