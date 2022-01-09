Home page politics

In northern Nigeria there are always bloody attacks on villages, here in December 2021. © Jossy Ola / AP / dpa

Again and again there are brutal attacks on entire villages in northern Nigeria. Many residents are killed in a new series of violence. It is still unclear who the attackers are.

Lagos – In a series of raids in Nigeria, gunmen have killed more than 200 people, according to the authorities. The attacks took place in the north of the West African country, the responsible ministry announced in the capital Abuja on Sunday.

They were directed against a total of eight villages in the state of Zamfara and had already occurred between Tuesday and Thursday. More than 10,000 people were left homeless because their homes were set on fire in the attacks. The 500 or so attackers were on motorcycles and fired at local residents at random.

At first nothing was known about the background. It was therefore unclear whether the attackers were members of the Islamic terrorist militia Boko Haram or criminal gangs. Former cattle herders also operate in the area, who have organized themselves into gangs and terrorize the population despite the strong presence of the security authorities. The latest attack came despite a military operation targeting these gangs.

Schoolchildren are often abducted in the region to extort ransom money. After more than six months of being held hostage, 30 students from a school in the neighboring state of Kebbi were released on Saturday. It was initially unclear whether the ransom had been paid. Other kidnapped students are still being held. dpa