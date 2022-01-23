Home page politics

Numerous people are demonstrating in front of the broadcasting center of Südwestrundfunk (SWR) against the Corona rules and media reporting. © Christoph Schmidt / dpa

In many places in Germany, thousands of people again demonstrated against corona restrictions on Saturday.

According to the police, several hundred to several thousand participants gathered locally in numerous federal states from Baden-Württemberg to Lower Saxony and Saxony. The meetings were often accompanied by counter-demonstrations, major incidents were not reported – but often there was an aggressive atmosphere.

According to the police, around 5,500 people demonstrated against the containment measures in the corona pandemic in Freiburg, Baden-Württemberg, and around 2,000 people gathered at a counter-event. The officials then spoke of a peaceful and largely trouble-free operation.

There were several demonstrations and counter-rallies in Stuttgart, among other places, where, according to the police, people from the so-called lateral thinker scene also marched. Among other things, they moved to a broadcasting center of Südwestrundfunk (SWR). According to the police, around 2,500 people took to the streets in Ansbach, Bavaria, against corona measures, around 1,750 in Osnabrück, Lower Saxony, and around 1,100 in Schwerin in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

In the Saxon capital of Dresden, the police prevented the formation of demonstrations that had been prohibited by the assembly authority with a large contingent on Saturday. In one case, the officials stopped a gathering of several hundred opponents of the corona measures. They initiated 100 proceedings for violations of the assembly law.

The police did not speak of major incidents. Occasionally, however, the officials reported provocations and individual clashes between members of the various camps and acts of resistance against emergency services. Again and again they had to intervene because of violations of the mask requirement, for example. In Magdeburg, according to the police, there were “sporadic clashes” with opponents of the measures who wanted to walk through the city in small groups despite a ban.

bro/ilo