Another possible explosive was found at the Polish supermarket in the Beverhof in Beverwijk in the night from Sunday to Monday. Police say they have arrested a suspect. The supermarket was twice the target of an explosion last year. There have also recently been arson attacks at a Polish supermarket in Panningen and there have been incidents around Polish supermarkets in Heeswijk-Dinther, Tilburg, Aalsmeer and Rotterdam, among others.

The police told ANP news agency that they received a report of a suspicious situation at the supermarket at 1 a.m. A suspect was arrested after a search of the area. Police are still investigating the possible explosive device and the involvement of the suspect.

According to the Noordhollands Dagblad were there officers in bulletproof vests at the Beverhof and there was also a police helicopter in the sky for some time.

In January, a 19-year-old Rotterdammer was arrested for an explosion at the supermarket in Beverwijk. He was released in February, but remained a suspect in the case. In May, four Amsterdammers between the ages of 20 and 26 were arrested in connection with the explosions at several Polish supermarkets.