updateSix prominent JA21 members, including MEPs Rob Roos and Rob Rooken, are leaving the party. They criticize co-founder Annabel Nanninga and the course of JA21. According to the party board, they have been asked to resign.

The two MEPs Roos and Rooken will keep their seats. Striking, because they cancel their party membership because they say they criticize the ‘job carousel’ within the party. In 2019 they were elected as MEPs for Forum for Democracy, which they previously broke with.

In their letter, which was also signed by a number of former Members of Parliament of JA21, the six resigned politicians criticize the decision of co-party founder Annabel Nanninga to bid for a seat in the House of Representatives in the upcoming elections on 22 November. According to the six, Nanninga will almost certainly take second place on the electoral list, after party leader Joost Eerdmans. According to them, ‘the professionalization of the party’ has completely failed. The party board will present the list of candidates next Saturday, September 2.

The members accuse Nanninga of making her own rules. The majority of the members have spoken out against dual functions in the past. However, Nanninga is both a member of the Senate and a city councilor in Amsterdam. She was indispensable in those functions, she said at the time. She has now indicated that she will give up those positions if she is elected to the House of Representatives in November. “Apparently she is no longer indispensable,” the six sneer in their farewell letter. See also Anti-Putin Alliance in the Russia-Ukraine War? Selenskyj receives a tempting offer

In their letter they accuse the board of JA21 of not being professional. “The party would become internally democratic. After all, you cannot criticize the administrative culture in The Hague if your own party culture shows exactly the same flaws. Unfortunately, we have to conclude that JA21 has now completely gone astray.”



Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

‘Asked to leave’

In a statement on the party’s website, the JA21 party board suggests that talks were already underway with the six quitters to leave the party. After the formation of the party, ‘several representatives of the people have been able to join with the agreement to work together on our new course, based on science’, the board writes. With this reference to science, the board seems to be referring, among other things, to MEP Roos, who claimed a year ago that the corona campaign was unsound. See also Extension for the 9-euro ticket? Lindner becomes clear in the "summer interview" - and teases against Green colleagues

,,Unfortunately, for some politicians it turned out to be impossible to propagate this course together. Talks were therefore started last year with the request from JA21 whether these politicians would like to leave the party. These politicians have now responded to this themselves.”

Messes

It has been rumbling within JA21 for some time. Earlier, several members sounded the alarm about the lack of participation and democracy within the party, where the board, together with the founders Eerdmans and Nanninga, would call the shots. This summer, MPs Nicki Pouw-Verweij and Derk Jan Eppink announced that they would not continue as MPs for JA21 after the elections.

Nanninga and Eerdmans have not yet responded to the letter from the six.

Nanninga did say in an interview on Friday Radio 1 that this belongs to a party under construction. “Constructive criticism is very good. But there are also types who are a bit more vindictive in the game. I see that there is now a lot of criticism that is intended to damage. By four or five people who have openly demanded that they be given certain posts and have been deemed unsuitable. You see that with all parties that are emerging. I give a note that will also happen at BBB and Omtzigt’s party. That is a phase in the building process of a party.” See also Credit Information | Samu Martikainen opened a telephone connection for his friend - That started eight years of torment, which ended only now

JA21 was founded in December 2020. Nanninga and Eerdmans, like a large number of other members and active politicians of the Forum for Democracy, could no longer agree with the course that party leader Thierry Baudet was taking. They founded a new party. Many Forum politicians in the Provincial Council and in the European Parliament also switched. They took their seats. In the meantime, some of them have already left JA21. The party now has three seats in the House of Representatives.

Join the conversation.

You can respond at the bottom of this article. Only respectful comments with a full name will be posted. We do that because we want a conversation with people who stand by what they say, and therefore put their name to it. If you still need to enter your name, you can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.

Watch all our videos about politics here: