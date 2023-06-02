Home page politics

From: Nail Akkoyun, Franziska Schwarz

Moscow hunts suspected partisans. The fighting shifts to the Russian border. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Update from June 2, 3:25 a.m.: According to the regional government, several Ukrainian drones have been shot down near the Russian city of Kursk near the border with Ukraine. An air defense system shot down the missiles near the city, regional governor Roman Starowoit said on Friday night (June 2) on Twitter. He called on residents to keep calm: “The city is under the reliable protection of our army,” wrote the governor.

War in Ukraine: Again partisan attacks in Belgorod

Update from June 1, 10:10 p.m.: According to official information from Moscow, Russia’s military has again destroyed more than 50 “terrorists” as well as tank technology and military equipment in new attacks by the Ukrainian side in its own border area near Belgorod. The “Kiev regime” fired on the city of Schebekino, where there is also a border crossing for vehicles, on Thursday, the Defense Ministry announced in Moscow in the evening. In the afternoon, the ministry announced that it had prevented fighters from breaking through.

People who fled the region spoke of “devastating destruction” in the city, of which Russian state television only shows a fraction. Video showed the roof of a long block of flats on fire. The region has been rocked by attacks for days. There have already been deaths and injuries.



Ukraine war: Uncertain information about attack on Kiev

Update from June 1st, 8:45 p.m.: After the Russian rocket attack on Kiev with three dead and several injured, those affected raise serious allegations. A relative of one of the deceased said according to the daily News: “There was an air raid alarm and people ran to the shelter. But the shelters just weren’t opened. People knocked, and very loudly. There were women and children there and nobody opened the door. Also my wife and my child. The child is fine, but my wife is dead,” the man reported.

Ukraine War: New attacks in Belgorod

Update from June 1st, 7:45 p.m.: There are said to have been renewed attacks by pro-Ukrainian partisans in the Russian border region of Belgorod. The “Legion Freedom of Russia” publishes video messages and recordings showing explosions. According to the fighters, Russia is also said to have attacked the area. “Graivoron is just the beginning. Because the jackals in Putin’s army are so cowardly, we collected many trophies,” one fighter said in a video message. “We will liberate all of Russia, from Belgorod to Vladivostok”. The date and location of the recordings could not be verified.

Ukraine War: Zaporizhia nears nuclear catastrophe

Update from June 1st, 5:15 p.m.: According to Kiev insiders, a nuclear catastrophe is imminent in Zaporizhia. “When we talk about the worst-case scenario, it affects at least half of Europe, half of Russia and a large part of the Mediterranean region,” a Zaporizhia NPP official said in an interview sky news. According to employees, military work at the nuclear power plant has increased. “The Ukrainian armed forces will not shell the power plant. That’s why the Russians are increasing the number of armed troops here,” said the nuclear power plant employee. In the Ukraine war, the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhia got caught between the fronts. Since then there have been international concerns about the safety of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant.

Ukraine war: Kremlin accuses Apple of espionage

Update from June 1st, 3:42 p.m.: Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has accused Apple of aiding US espionage in Russia. That reported BBC on Telegram. The FSB said it had “uncovered an intelligence operation by US intelligence agencies conducted using Apple mobile devices.” According to the FSB, the Russian intelligence service has “detected anomalies specific to Apple mobile phone users caused by previously unknown malware that exploits software vulnerabilities provided by the manufacturer”.

Ukraine war: Putin apparently sends Kadyrov to the front

Kiev – The Russian Belgorod is moving into focus again in the Ukraine war – as well as Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov. Apparently, Ukrainian soldiers crossed the Russian border in Belgorod. According to the Russian authorities, they now want to evacuate hundreds of Russian children in the region. In the last week of May, armed militias from Ukraine entered and launched attacks.

Ukraine War: ISW suspects “exchange” of Prigozhin and Kadyrov fighters

The Putin ally Kadyrov had after the Drone attacks in Moscow tougher action in the Ukraine war and the imposition of martial law. The US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) mentions Kadyrov in its most recent Analysis of the situation in the Ukraine war extensively. According to military experts, Chechen fighters are to start “offensive operations” in Ukraine on “orders” from Moscow.

According to the ISW, Kadyrov claimed Wednesday (May 31) that his troops had received “new orders” from Moscow and were being sent to “active combat operations” to “liberate” a number of settlements.

Ukraine War: The Current Role of Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin

According to ISW information, Chechen armed forces operate mostly in the Ukrainian hinterland. Previously, they took part in the battles for Mariupol, Severodonetsk and Lysychansk. The ISW analysts also mention Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin. In her view, the withdrawal of its mercenaries from Bakhmut is one reason why Moscow wants to rely more on Kadyrov’s troops.

Heavy losses for Russia: Kiev publishes current figures

The Ukrainian General Staff has published the latest figures on Russian losses in the Ukraine war. Accordingly, Russia is said to have lost more than 208,000 soldiers since the invasion began. In the fighting over the past 24 hours alone, around 460 Russian soldiers have been killed or injured. Actual figures on troop strength or casualties are not published by the warring parties. The information cannot be independently verified. The data at a glance:

soldiers : 208,370 (+460)

: 208,370 (+460) Tank: 3804 (+2)

3804 (+2) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 7478 (+6)

7478 (+6) Artillery Systems: 3474 (+14)

3474 (+14) Multi rocket launcher: 575 (0)

575 (0) Unmanned missiles / drones: 3131 (+7)

3131 (+7) Vehicles and fuel tanks: 6239 (+9)

6239 (+9) Source: General Staff of Ukraine on Facebook on June 1, 2023

Ukraine war: Putin spokesman calls situation in Belgorod “alarming”

However, the ISW doubts whether Kadyrov’s men can even cope with a Russian “main offensive”. “If Kadyrov’s claim that he has 7,000 troops in Ukraine is anywhere near correct, his armed forces will not be able to successfully conduct several significant offensive operations,” the institute said.

“The situation is quite alarming,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of the shelling of Belgorod. The leadership in Kiev denies responsibility for the violence in Belgorod and the Drone attacks in Moscow return. Rather, it is emphasized that these are consequences of the invasion of the “terror state Russia” in Ukraine. Ukraine demands the withdrawal of Russian troops. (with agency material)