In social networks, it was reported the presence of smoke on the line 7 of the Collective Transportation System (STC) Subway from Mexico City, in the Barranca del Muerto stationof the Álvaro Obregón mayor’s office.

Netizens published that watch smoke come out of the platform tracks. They added that it was a suspected short circuit.

They indicated that the events occurred around 10:45 a.m., in the Mixcoac and Barranca del Muerto interstation.

Eviction of passengers in L7 of the CDMX Metro

They reported that the passengers were also evicted in the Barranca del Muerto station of Subway of the Mexico CityDue to the presence of smoke on the platforms

They state that there is intoxicated peoplegiven to the lots of smoke that has come out

Given this, the Mexico City Metro notified about the closure of a stretch of the stations San Pedro de los Pinos to Barranca del Muertoso it is implemented provisional service since Rosario to Tacubaya.

