For the second time this week, there is no current travel information available at train stations due to a malfunction. The digital screens do not show any data and the NS app does not show any delays or canceled trains, a spokesperson for the NS reports.

The cause of the outage is unknown and it is also unclear how long this will last. The outage occurred around 6 a.m. The travel planner is still up to date. “We are working hard on a solution,” said the transport company.

Last Tuesday there was also a technical malfunction, which meant that no or incorrect travel information was shown on digital screens. In April of this year, there was a malfunction in the planning system that is used behind the scenes. Then the NS was forced to stop the train traffic completely.

According to the NS spokesperson, this is not the case now.