Culiacan. The player of the Seisa-Ruben CristernaAngel Antonio Vidales Lopez He died this Saturday, the victim of a heart attack while playing a match on field 2 of CU against UAS.

Vidales López began to feel bad just after 15 minutes of play and they immediately called the meritorious institution of the Red Cross for your help. Upon arrival, the paramedics quickly gave him recovery exercises, and then transferred him to a hospital, but unfortunately he ceased to exist.

Ángel Antonio, 68 years old, was a member of the ranks of the Six-RC in this municipal circuit of the Platinum Plus category and also participated in the Interweekly League of Tuesday 65 and More with Club Verdes.

He was a regular visitor to the Sagarpa courts, where he was constantly seen taking walks around the Sports Unit.