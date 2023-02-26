Since last February 22 it is available in physical format Metroid Prime Remastered for Nintendo Switch and now it is suffering from the reselling problem.

Speculators set aside a good number of copies of this remastered version of the renowned Retro Studios title to negotiate with them.

Now they are selling them at exaggerated prices. The normal one is $39.99 dollars, around $735.47 Mexican pesos.

But now it is selling for $84 to $100 dollars, that is, more or less from $1,544 to $1,839 Mexican pesos.

It doesn’t help much that in several online stores this game is listed as sold out and even that purchased copies will take a little longer to come out.

That is, they cannot be acquired immediately. The situation affects not only the American version of the game but also other regions.

This resale problem that suffers Metroid Prime Remastered it is not something isolated. Previously, something similar happened with Super Mario 3D All-Starswhich is currently being sold for a higher price than in its original publication.

However, in the case of this build it was made clear from the start that it was limited production. Instead, with this game of metroid there is no information to suggest that the same will happen.

How much is Metroid Prime Remastered on the eShop?

If you do not want to play along with the speculators and refuse to purchase a resale of Metroid Prime Remasteredyou can buy it digitally from the Nintendo Switch eShop.

This is the same price as the physical edition, $39.99 dollars. In the Mexican store the price is $999 pesos; there is a possibility that at some point Nintendo will lower the price as part of its offer campaigns.

The fact that this publisher and developer has not announced that the game is in limited production could ruin business for resellers at any moment.

Especially since it is possible to flood the market with new shipments causing prices to fall. It wouldn’t be the first time he did it.

Many thought that the adaptation of the first Bayonetta of Switch was limited and in reality it is not; is still widely available.

In addition to Metroid Prime Remastered We have more video game information at EarthGamer.