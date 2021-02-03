WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) – The second registration process for the allocation of corona vaccination appointments for seniors over 80 years in Hesse is accompanied by massive technical problems. The website for the appointment booking could not be opened on Wednesday morning. Employees of the telephone hotline spoke of technical problems, there are currently no appointments.

When the first vaccination registration for the population group of the over-80s, for whom only 60,000 appointments were initially given for the corona vaccination, there had been massive technical disruptions in Hesse due to the large rush for the appointments. Until the end, the seniors and their relatives sometimes had to wait hours before they could register or register for an appointment. Now the allocation of appointments should not be limited for people over the age of 80./glb/DP/mis