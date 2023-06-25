In Israel, tens of thousands of people demonstrated again on Saturday against the justice reform that Prime Minister Netanyahu wants to implement. For months, demonstrators in Tel Aviv, among others, have taken to the streets every Saturday to protest against this. Signs call Netanyahu an “enemy of democracy.”

During Saturday’s rally in Tel Aviv, former Prime Minister Ehud Barak called for a ramp-up of protests, which have now been going on for 25 weeks. The only legitimate way is civil disobedience, according to Barak.

“I call on every citizen to prepare for nonviolent defense,” said the politician, referring to the tactics of historic protest groups in countries such as the United States and India. According to Barak, the protests in Israel are entering “a new phase”.

‘Pause’

Netanyahu postponed his reform plans in March after weekly demonstrations in several cities. He then announced a 'pause' to give government-opposition dialogue a chance, but earlier this week the prime minister said that reform plans, which have deeply divided the country, are continuing.

“We will meet this week and begin practical measures,” Netanyahu said, without giving further details. A few days before the Prime Minister’s statements, the two opposition leaders Yaïr Lapid and Benny Gantz had indicated that they were suspending their participation in the negotiations.

Opponents of the reforms argue that the government wants to increase its power at the expense of the independent judiciary. The protests began in January after Netanyahu’s new right-wing extremist government announced it would curtail the powers of the Supreme Court in favor of parliament. The highest court is too politicized according to the majority parties.

Protesters in Tel Aviv Saturday night. ©AFP

