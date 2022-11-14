Amazon is slated to cut 10,000 jobs. That reports The New York Times citing sources. According to the newspaper, the company would start implementing the reorganization early this week. It would be the largest layoff ever for the company.

This concerns about 3 percent of the employees of Amazon’s business arm. Globally, this concerns less than 1 percent of the company’s total workforce, which employs more than 1.5 million people.

The imminent job cut would be the largest in Amazon’s history. In the corona years, the tech company’s workforce nearly doubled to meet the strong growth of online shopping, but now Amazon expects lesser times due to the decreased purchasing power and possible economic recession.

Amazon is the third major US tech company to cut jobs. For example, Elon Musk recently cut Twitter’s workforce. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, also announced a reorganization last week. 11,000 jobs will be lost, about 13 percent of the total workforce. See also Hospitals fear wage wave

An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment to The New York Times. Amazon recently said it would stop hiring additional staff due to economic uncertainties. Due to natural attrition and the failure to fill vacancies, the number of employees decreased by almost 80,000 between April and September.

Amazon has also suffered a lot from the expensive dollar lately. As a result, the turnover outside the home market, which is achieved in euros, for example, yields fewer dollars after conversion. Amazon also expects to suffer a lot from exchange rate effects before the holiday season, the group said in its quarterly figures at the end of last month. Investors were shocked by this and the share plummeted on Wall Street, causing billions in market value to evaporate.