Home page politics

From: Marie Ries

Split

More refugees are entering Germany illegally via the Belarus route. A CSU politician is now calling for the introduction of stationary border controls.

Berlin – Unauthorized entries from Belarus to Germany are apparently increasing again. Almost 8,700 people with a connection to Belarus are said to have entered Germany illegally via Poland between July 2022 and March 2023, according to the newspaper World reported. CSU parliamentary group leader Andrea Lindholz is now demanding stationary controls at the border between Germany and Poland.

“Apparently, around half of the people who enter illegally across the German-Polish border every month come to the EU via Belarus,” said Lindholz World. “It stands to reason that these illegal entries are part of a strategy to destabilize the EU.” Belarusian head of state Alexander Lukashenko is considered a close confidante of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Poland also accuses Belarus of specifically organizing the illegal entry of migrants into Polish territory.

In January 2022 there was still a “significant downward trend” in illegal entries from Belarus

According to the Federal Police, more than 11,000 people had entered Germany illegally from Belarus via Poland in 2021. At the time, the human rights organization Human Rights Watch reported on serious human rights violations on both the Belarusian and Polish sides of the border.

After the tightening of border controls in Poland, the number of border crossings initially decreased. At the beginning of 2022, the German Federal Police also spoke of a “significantly falling trend” in unauthorized entries from Belarus via Poland. 346 such border crossings were registered in January 2022. For comparison: Between July 2022 and March 2023, on average, almost three times as many illegal entries were recorded per month. According to reports from the World from Syria, Afghanistan and Egypt.

Germany and Poland agree on more controls along the border

According to Lindholz’s demand, Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) must now develop concrete measures with Poland to significantly reduce illegal immigration to Germany. On Tuesday, Faeser visited the joint center of the German-Polish police in Swiecko, near Frankfurt (Oder). At a meeting with her Polish counterpart Mariusz Kaminiski, an agreement was reached on strengthening border controls.

However, Interior Minister Faeser still rejects stationary checks. These are “a major turning point in the everyday lives of many people,” said Faeser. “Nursing staff, craftsmen and many other commuters who work on both sides of the border every day would be affected.”

(with dpa/AFP)