The decision of a magistrate of the Supreme Court of Brazil to annul the corruption convictions against Lula da Silva, is the second victory that the former Social Democratic president has scored after his release from prison in November 2019. Between those two episodes, the The latter is much more significant, by the way, but they are joined by the same thread that explains the outcome of this conflict: Judge Sergio Moro and his irresponsible politicization of the Lava Jato cause.

A little over a year ago the compass began to turn in favor of the PT leader when the blog The Intercept revealed in Brazil illegal conversations between the magistrate with the prosecutors of the investigation. This information revealed a spurious handling of the case against Lula to remove him from the electoral race in October 2018. Equally serious, they revealed why a similar measure was not applied against other politicians accused of the same crimes that the system preferred not to touch. Moro, who immediately after his rulings took over as Jair Bolsonaro’s Minister of Justice, tepidly discredited those leaks as false, but it is difficult not to connect them with the decision that first freed the former president and today qualifies him for next year’s elections.

The most serious problem that reveals this episode is the sense of the fight against corruption in Brazil or on other borders. The shouts of local and regional supporters of the former president describe that crime as a vicious persecution against the party leadership, supposedly progressive, as it is hoisted in Argentina, Ecuador or Bolivia. By the way, not where the accused are of another ideological stamp, as in Peru, the US or Chile. It is a huge setback. This confusion of the myth of lawfare, of taking legal action against a crime as part of political censorship, is the dream of gangsters or drug traffickers.

Lula certainly does not have a hotel chain nor is he a billionaire like some of his South American allies. The cases against him were always glassy. But one should not be naive. The former president as his successor Dilma Rousseff, ruled for three consecutive terms as the worst corruption scandal in Brazil’s history unfolded with the kidnapping of public works by a ring of private companies that returned the favor to politicians with cost overruns and a wealth of bribes, a procedure that spread throughout the region, especially on the Bolivarian axis. Lula has preferred to deny the existence of this spectacular deal rather than face the reality that he could not have been unaware of it, beyond that it had not provided him with personal benefits.

Lula with his supporters in 2019 when he left jail AFP

Bolsonaro is not a coincidence. The absence of self-criticism on the part of the PT as a whole, of Lula in particular and of his presidential candidate Fernando Haddad, for that scandal that happened in the eyes of all, and also on the terrible management of Rousseff, which produced three years of recession Ruining the middle sectors and the poorest, he promoted an extreme punishment vote in the 2018 polls. It is for this reason that when the former PT president was arrested, only a small group of his supporters accompanied him, a decline that evidenced the loss of huge chunks of political influence that it exhibited in its moments of glory. It is not clear that he can recover it.

The provisional lifting of their charges (they are not annulled, but will have to be tried again) is good news for Lula and for Bolsonaro himself. It promises a significant crack, an opportunistic game where the president will once again dress as an extreme rightist, the clothes with which he feels most comfortable, and the former PT president will remove all the left-wing paraphernalia from the trunk, striking down, by his mere presence, to his rivals from that sidewalk. In Lula’s case, it is an impostation.

Not so long ago that I don’t remember it. The PT leader ruled with a liberal economy ministry and a Central Bank president who was the CEO of BankBoston. The markets, therefore, should not be scared, never have private banks and companies made so much money with this president in the history of the country.

It is also convenient to remember other details that the mirror of history provides. The adjustment that Bolsonaro does not finish is the same that Rousseff tried to implement, at the beginning of his second government, when he recruited as minister the liberal Joaquim Levy, a colleague from the Chicago school of the current head of the Treasury, Paulo Guedes. This process of reconversion, at a time when the country’s economy was collapsing, is what Lula intended to lead when Moro blocked his way with a cause that ended up corrupting the most important corruption investigation in the country.