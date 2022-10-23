It is evident that the Pope Juan Pablo II I was very concerned about the war on women that I have commented on a few times and that is disguised with the hook of “femenism” that claims to defend them in all their rights, real and supposed, a topic to which a whole perverse “ideology” whose ubiquity infests the entire world. Now I mean the writing of John Paul II, called: “The True Greatness and Dignity of Woman”, of Editorial Truth and Life, from which I take some very wise and fair concepts: “As highlighted by the majority of women, equal dignity does not mean being identical to man. This would only impoverish women and the whole of society, deforming or losing the unique richness and values ​​of femininity. Woman and man have been called by the Creator to live in profound communion with each other, to know each other reciprocally, to give themselves and act together tending to the common good with the complementary characteristics of what is feminine and masculine.

At the same time, we must not forget that, on the personal level, everyone experiences their dignity not as the result of the assertion of their rights at the legal and international level, but as the natural consequence of a specific material, emotional and spiritual care received in the heart of their own family. No response to questions concerning women can forget her role in the family or take lightly the fact that all new life is totally entrusted to the protection and care of the woman who carries it within her. To respect this natural order, it is necessary to oppose the false conception according to which the role of maternity It is oppressive for women, and that a commitment to their family, particularly their children, prevents them from achieving personal fulfillment, and prevents women as a whole from influencing society.

This harms not only the children, but also the woman and even society when she is made to feel guilty for wanting to stay at home to educate and care for her children. On the contrary, the presence of the mother in the family, so important for the stability and growth of this basic unit of society, should be recognized and applauded and supported by all possible means.

In the same way, society needs to remind husbands and fathers of their respective family responsibilities, and should strive to create a situation where they are not forced by economic circumstances to always leave home in search of work. In today’s world, it is urgent to restore and reaffirm the security provided by responsible parents -mother and father- in the family environment.

Children need the positive environment of a stable family life, which ensures their development towards human maturity, girls on an equal footing with boys… It should be evident that when women have the opportunity to fully transmit their gifts to the whole community , positively changes the very way of understanding and organizing society. It is an acknowledgment of the unique role that women play in humanizing society and leading it towards the positive goals of solidarity and peace.”