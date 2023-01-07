In Austria, Friday, for many the last day of their winter sports holiday and also a holiday due to Epiphany, numerous skiing accidents happened. Again people were injured, including a 9-year-old girl from the Netherlands. She suffered serious head injuries after colliding with a snowboarder in Lermoos (Tyrol), Austrian media reported.

The girl was flown to a hospital in Innsbruck. She lost both front teeth from the impact of the collision. According to the Austrian public broadcaster, she was shoveled by a German snowboarder (39).

On the Hintertux Glacier in Tyrol, where a 28-year-old Dutchman died in a fatal accident last weekend and a Dutch skier who was one year younger was seriously injured, another person was seriously injured on Friday. It was an 11-year-old German boy. He lost control of his skis during a descent in the area of ​​the Ramsmoos drag lift, flew through a barrier net and collided with three people behind it: a seven-year-old Briton, a 12-year-old German and a 45-year-old compatriot. Everyone fell. The 11-year-old sustained a back injury and was transported to hospital in Schwaz by air ambulance. The others involved suffered only minor injuries, the ORF said. See also Putin's confidante falls from private yacht: mysterious death of top manager

A 42-year-old German sustained serious facial injuries on the same glacier after colliding with a 17-year-old. He was also seriously injured. The German was flown to a hospital in Innsbruck, the 17-year-old to a hospital in Hall.

In the Hochzillertal ski area, a 45-year-old skier was seriously injured after a collision with a 21-year-old skier that sent her flying into a panoramic board. At the Giggijoch in the Sölden ski area, a 44-year-old German was seriously injured in a collision with a 13-year-old Austrian. The 40-year-old was flown by air ambulance to a hospital in Innsbruck.

In the same ski area, a 7-year-old German boy was seriously injured while descending a blue slope during a ski lesson. According to the police, he suddenly lost control of his skis and flew faster and faster, ‘almost sitting on the ski backs’, uncontrollably downhill. It slammed into a padded elevator support at high speed. The victim received first aid from the track rescue service and was flown by emergency helicopter to the hospital in Zams. See also Fighter jets destroyed in explosions in Crimea

Tobogganing

There were also injuries in tobogganing on Friday. In Kals am Großglockner (Tyrol), a two-year-old Austrian girl and her parents were seriously injured. The 28-year-old mother, who had her daughter on her lap, lost control of the sled in a turn and ended up on the ski slope. The 31-year-old father, who was skiing in parallel with his wife and child, tried to stop the sled descending faster and faster by skiing in front of it. All three crashed into a barrier pole covered with protective material. The family ended up in the hospital in Lienz.

At the Gaislachkogel mountain peak in Sölden, two tobogganists from Austria and Germany were seriously injured, according to the ORF. The women fell independently of each other, lost control of their sled and crashed into a barrier. One of the victims had to be freed from her plight with the help of a rope.