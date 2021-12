Supporters in France have shown their worst side for the umpteenth time this season this season. The cup match between Paris FC and Olympique Lyon was halted halfway through disturbances in the stands and on the field of the Stade Charl├ęty in the south of Paris, where it was 1-1 when it went completely wrong shortly before half time.

