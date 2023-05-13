In the night from Friday to Saturday, two more explosions took place in Rotterdam. This is reported by the ANP news agency on Saturday. The first explosion took place around 1:30 a.m., at the door of a portico flat on Bilderdijkstraat. No one was hurt. At 05:00 there was a second explosion, this time at a house on the Olmendaal. Ambulance personnel have checked a number of people in connection with the smoke that was created by the explosion, according to ANP.

There was also an explosion in Amersfoort last night, at a house on Liendertseweg. No injuries were reported, but police said the damage was “significant”. It is the second explosion in Amersfoort in a week, after a burning object was thrown at a house on Wednesday night.

In Rotterdam last night’s explosions bring the counter for this year above fifty. There have already been more explosions in the city than in all of 2022. The explosions are probably related to conflicts in the drug environment. According to Rotterdam mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb, the increasing number of attacks is a result of successful interceptions of drugs in the port of Rotterdam. The lost drug shipments would increase tensions between rival gangs.

