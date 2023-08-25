Home page World

The level of Lake Maggiore, the second largest lake in Italy, continues to fall. Ferries and ships will soon no longer be able to operate in the holiday paradise.

Verbania – The extreme weather continues to keep Europe in suspense. Many popular holiday destinations are suffering from record heat this summer. In view of the temperatures of over 40 degrees, Italy issued the highest heat warning level. The ongoing drought is also causing river and lake water levels to drop to historical levels. Drone recordings from the holiday paradise Lago Maggiore show the worrying conditions in the holiday paradise.

“Since May, the level has been falling by two, three or even four centimeters every day,” explains Silvia Marchionini, mayor of the town of Verbania on Lake Maggiore Rai. The level of Lake Maggiore, the second largest lake in Italy, is currently lower than ever. If it doesn’t rain soon, ferries and ships will no longer be able to operate. “In a week there is a risk that shipping on Lake Maggiore will be partially stopped,” says Marchionini.

Drought in Italy: alarm due to historically low water level of Lake Maggiore

“The level of the lake continues to drop, by two meters in the last two months. If the level drops by another 25 centimeters, some ferries will no longer be able to operate,” warns the mayor. A dry lake means that boats do not arrive, shipyards suffer economic and job losses, the natural ecosystem of the lake is damaged and fewer tourists come.

Persistent drought on Lake Maggiore: low water level exposes corpse

All over Italy, including Lake Garda, there has been a water shortage since the beginning of the year – the situation is sometimes even worse than last year. The politician laments: “The problem is that it was predictable and nobody did anything,” adding: “Tourism always comes last. Hydroelectric power stations and rice farmers come first. Okay, but after eleven years is it still possible to manage the level of Lake Maggiore as an experiment? What are we waiting for to do something?”

The almost 65 km long Lake Maggiore, more than 80 percent of which belongs to Italy, is one of the most beautiful and easily accessible sailing areas in Europe. The risk that it will no longer be possible to sail on Lake Maggiore is increasing. It would be the first time in history.

The persistent drought on Lake Maggiore has even resulted in a man’s remains surfacing. The drought exposed a body at the lake. It was a dead man who had been missing for 19 years.