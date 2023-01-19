Two Dutchmen (29 and 34 years old) were again sentenced to death in Morocco on Wednesday for shooting the son of a high judge. Presumably it was a mistaken murder and the actual target was a rival of Ridouan Taghi.

According to Moroccan media, Edwin M. (29) and Shardyone S. (34) were again sentenced to death on appeal, after the court did this earlier in 2019. The two were on a motorcycle when they opened fire at a café in Marrakesh in November 2017. The police suspect that the owner of La Crème, the Dutch Moroccan Mustapha el F., was the target.

But instead, a 26-year-old medical student, son of a superior judge, was fatally shot. Like F., he wore a white T-shirt and sat on the chair where F. had been sitting shortly before. The student's girlfriend and a second woman were also injured, but both survived the shooting. The attack, in the middle of the city, shocked the tourist city in Morocco.

Ridouan Taghi

The actual target of the shooting, Mustapha el F., is known in the drug world. Among other things, he is affiliated with the organization of drug trafficker Samir Bouyakhrichan, who was shot dead in Spain in 2014. The Moroccan authorities therefore regarded the attack as a settlement in the criminal circuit. Brain would be according to them: Ridouan Taghi.

Two brothers of Ridouan Taghi were previously arrested on suspicion of involvement in the murder. And last summer, a cousin of Taghi was sentenced to six years in prison for his part in the attack. In total, Morocco is prosecuting twelve suspects in the case, who previously received sentences ranging from 6 to 20 years in prison. For example, Mustapha el F. was sentenced to fifteen years in prison by the court, Moroccan media write. His catering companies, very expensive cars and other possessions in Morocco were confiscated.

Death penalty seldom imposed

The Dutch who have been sentenced to death must serve their sentence in Morocco. It remains to be seen whether the sentence will actually be carried out. The death penalty is rarely imposed and has not been carried out since 1993. A new law in 2011 on the right to life is, according to experts, a sign that the death penalty will be completely abolished. In practice, the death penalty usually ends in life imprisonment.

Edwin M. (left) and Shardyone S. (right) in photos distributed by the Moroccan police. © Moroccan police

