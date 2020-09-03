Please be patient! We will be there for you in seven days. In Bavaria, return travelers have to wait days for their results – again.

MUNICH taz | It is the last Sunday in August, around 6 p.m., when Paul Martin and his family return to Germany. You have been on holiday in the French region of Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur – an area that the Robert Koch Institute declared a corona risk area a week earlier. On the way home to Munich, the Martin family therefore takes the detour via the Kiefersfelden border crossing, where one of the major Bavarian stations is located on the A93, where you can be tested for the corona virus.

Everything was well organized at the test station, says Martin, whose real name is different. The very user-friendly registration via smartphone, including the test, took less than 15 minutes. An observation that coincides with information from the Bavarian Ministry of Health on Sunday: Despite thousands of travelers returning who had been tested, there were hardly any waiting times at the test stations at the weekend. The weekend before, travelers had to wait several hours there.

Martin, his wife and the three children still had to wait – at home. Once there, they dutifully quarantined themselves, asked the neighbors to buy groceries for them, and waited for the test result. It would usually take up to 48 hours, according to Kiefersfelden. A manageable time; Not allowed to leave the apartment for two days, you can endure that.

The Ministry’s website also says: “You will be informed of the test result, depending on the volume. As a rule, this takes about 24 – 48 hours with electronic transmission. ”The family did not expect a nasty surprise anyway:“ We were in the mountains, really far away from everyone. ”

Insider tip: take another test?

But the Martins still had no news by Tuesday evening. On Wednesday, Paul Martin called the test station operator Eurofins’ hotline several times. The employees now independently informed him that it would now take about seven days before the test results were available. One of them even confidently advised him to have another test done by the doctor.

What bothers Martin about the matter is not so much the delay as the lack of transparency. He fears that in this way many people will lose confidence in the government measures and as a result will no longer be willing to adhere to the given rules, such as the quarantine requirements.

Attempts by the taz to reach the Ministry of Health for an opinion failed on Thursday. The telephone lines were busy and a written question had not been answered until this text was published.

Should it be confirmed that there are now considerable delays in the tests in Bavaria, this would put the test policy of Markus Söder’s government further into the twilight. Massive breakdowns had already scratched the image of the crisis manager in mid-August. In Kiefersfelden and the other two Bavarian motorway test stations in particular, hundreds of tests were broken. Even those who tested positive sometimes did not find out about their infection. Health Minister Melanie Huml apologized for the mishaps and offered to resign – but Söder refused.

The debacle was followed by a switch to the current operator Eurofins at the test stations, and at first the situation seemed to normalize. A few days after the changeover, a non-representative sample from Bayerischer Rundfunk came to the conclusion that 90 percent of those tested had been informed of the test result at least in less than 72 hours.

However, there were exceptions at this point. The website of the “Oberbayerischen Volksblatt” reported about a reader who had himself tested together with his wife in Kiefersfelden. While the woman got her result by email the next day, the man was told that the test had obviously been lost.

Elsewhere, too, the tests don’t seem to be going smoothly. A reader of the taz reported on his arrival at the small Bavarian airport in Memmingen. Since he came from the risk country Albania, the man had to be tested. A long queue had already formed outside the test tent on the airport site.

Then, however, a rain shower forced the waiting people into the tent, where the total of around 200 passengers, crowded together, had to wait for about an hour. He is a risk patient himself, writes the reader. Should his test result be positive, the test center in Memmingen was the most likely place of his infection.

Paul Martin and his family are still waiting for their result. In the meantime they have had a second test done by a doctor in Munich.