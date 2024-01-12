Home page politics

From: Stefan Krieger

Press Split

Former US President Donald Trump in the New York State Supreme Court on January 11, 2024. © SHANNON STAPLETON/AFP

The civil trial against Donald Trump in New York is nearing completion. The ex-president attacks the judge and prosecutor in his closing argument.

New York – Donald Trump's civil fraud trial ended on Thursday (January 11, local time) as it had over the past three months: in chaos. The former president insulted the judge, insulted the attorney general who initiated the case and declared himself an “innocent man.”

In a crowded Manhattan courtroom where both sides made their closing arguments, Trump delivered a speech in his own defense while the judge remained stone-faced, like the one New York Times reported. Attorney General Letitia James had to hear how Donald Trump accused her of pursuing a political vendetta.

Trial against Donald Trump: Trump rages in the courtroom

Judge Arthur Engoron has “his own agenda” and Attorney General Letitia James “hates Trump and is using Trump to get elected,” Trump railed. The republican had previously insulted the two in and outside the courtroom several times and received a fine for it.

Both sides gave their closing arguments in the civil trial on Thursday. While the prosecution's lawyers once again detailed the fraud allegations against Trump's corporate empire, the Trump Organization, the defense lawyers again rejected intentional misconduct by Trump and his sons Eric and Donald Jr. The public prosecutor's office is demanding a penalty of 370 million US dollars (around 340 million euros).

Donald Trump: A press conference at break

Trump had already announced before the appointment that he wanted to speak out himself. Judge Engoron set conditions for this, which were then not accepted by Trump's lawyers. Engoron had demanded that Trump not misuse the plea as a campaign speech. During their closing arguments, Trump's defense attorneys again asked that Trump be allowed to speak – and Engoron granted their request. Trump then described himself as an “innocent man” and lashed out verbally. Judge Engoron repeatedly asked Trump's lawyers to rein in their client. Apparently without success.

Trump left the courtroom following the report New York Times after the lunch break and, instead of continuing to participate in the trial, held a press conference at one of his buildings in southern Manhattan.

Trump wants to be president again – Haley and DeSantis are still against it View photo series

Accusation of manipulation against Donald Trump

The civil case is about the future of the 77-year-old's corporate empire. Prosecutors accused Trump, his sons and employees of manipulating the value of the Trump Organization for years in order to obtain cheaper loans and insurance contracts. Judge Engoron had already confirmed this before the trial. The case could still go to appeal following a ruling that is due to be announced by the end of January.

Trump plans to… US election 2024 to run for president again. He is considered the most promising Republican candidate. Many observers believe that he is using the trial as an election campaign and claims that the trial is part of a political campaign against him. During the trial, both Trump himself and his children Eric, Donald Jr. and Ivanka Trump were questioned. (skr/dpa)