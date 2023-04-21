Another CDA member leaves the House of Representatives. Jaco Geurts will become acting mayor of the municipality of Maasdriel, reports the spokesman for the King’s Commissioner in Gelderland. The appointment will take effect on June 1 and the observation is expected to last until June next year. The 52-year-old Geurts has been in the Chamber since 2012 and spoke about housing and agriculture, among other things.

