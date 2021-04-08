Two sources from the Forza Italia party said that the former Italian prime minister, Silvio Berlusconi, has been in hospital since Tuesday to conduct checks, and one source added that the 84-year-old politician and media mogul was taken to hospital for follow-up checks, after being infected with the Coronavirus in September From last year.

Berlusconi, whose third term as prime minister ended in 2011, underwent heart surgery in 2016 and has also survived prostate cancer.

Last September, he was transferred to hospital after being infected with the Coronavirus, in what he described as the “most dangerous challenge” in his life.