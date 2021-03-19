The Villarreal and all its people are once again at the gates of the great summit, atthe gates of his particular Everest. The yellows return to face the final stretch that can allow them what they have been denied so many times: get to the top of soccer. The people of Castellón have tried many years, in some they have stayed very close, but they never reached what for Villarreal would be to make real history. A club that has achieved many peaks, but has not reached one of the mythical ones.

By all it is known that these last meters of the great mountains are the most complicatedThey are the decisive ones, the ones who sentence all the effort and work done. Up to now It has not mattered the acclimatization, how well prepared or, the strength with which you will reach this section, it has always had to turn around.

Therefore, you have that mixture of fear and respect of having lived the previous attempts. Although what remains is that once again Villarreal is at the gates of the chosen ones, those to which very few arrive. And they arrive with the baggage and experience of years, and with the feeling that you have one of the best guides and that the way is known more and better. Also, this time the weather is good, the road seems a clearer point and surely in the previous times. Those times when there was always a blizzard, bad weather and suffering (it’s the first time the yellows seem to have a less harsh draw), so the feeling is that you can finally reach the bloody peak of the long-awaited title.