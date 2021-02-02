During protests by students in Turkey against the appointment of a new director at the renowned Bogazici University in Istanbul, numerous people were arrested again. In the metropolis of millions, students gathered on Tuesday despite a ban in the Asian district of Kadiköy. Security forces used tear gas and plastic bullets to disperse the crowd.

The police blocked a place at the ferry terminal, as a dpa reporter reported. Some demonstrators chanted: “We do not want a receivership director.” The authorities had given the corona pandemic as the reason for the ban on gatherings.

The Bogazici Solidarity, an association of students, announced that 228 people had been arrested. Authorities initially did not confirm the number. In the Turkish capital Ankara, there were also clashes with security forces at a solidarity rally, as the state news agency Anadolu reported. According to Anadolu, 70 people were arrested there. In the evening, residents in several districts of Istanbul beat pots and pans and whistled – they showed their solidarity with the demonstrators.

The students of Bogazici University have been protesting against the new director Melih Bulu appointed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan since the beginning of January. Since the presidential system came into force in July 2018, the president alone has the right to appoint rectors at state universities. The students criticize, among other things, Bulu’s proximity to the Islamic conservative ruling party AKP. But they also condemned the appointment as undemocratic and against the university’s tradition of electing its directors itself.

On Monday, 159 people were arrested during protests at Istanbul’s Bogazici University. According to the lawyer Gökhan Soysal, who represents some of the arrested, most of them have been released. Two of his clients were hit by police batons and treated in hospital, he told the German press agency.

Academics stood in protest on the Bogazici University campus on Tuesday lunchtime with their backs to the directorate and held up signs that read 159, as seen on videos.

Arrest warrants against two students

The protests were recently fueled by arrest warrants against two students at the weekend. They were arrested in connection with an exhibition on the university campus: A controversial picture about the Muslim shrine Kaaba in Saudi Arabia was also shown there. Among other things, LGBTQ * flags adorn the edge of the picture. LGBTQ * stands for lesbians, gays, bisexuals, trans and queer people – and the final symbol as a placeholder for other identities.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu made another disparaging statement on LGBTQ * on Tuesday. Twitter then marked the statement as a similar tweet on Saturday with a warning message. According to Anadolu, Soylu said on Tuesday evening that terrorists were among those arrested. They belonged to the Marxist-Leninist underground organization DHKP-C.

President Erdogan had already described the demonstrators as terrorists in January. Erdogan recently announced reforms and stressed that his country wanted to improve relations with the EU. (dpa)