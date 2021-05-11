ofChristian Deutschländer shut down

Mike Schier shut down

After the scandals in the CSU, the debate about the new law on representatives in Bavaria is burning. Business with municipalities will probably remain allowed.

Munich – There are unpleasant days for the CSU *. Almost every day there are new reports about the business of Alfred Sauter or the daughters of former party leaders who have their political contacts gilded by mask manufacturers. Party leader Markus Söder and Thomas Kreuzer want to usher in new times all the louder – among other things with a new law on parliament.

The plans are quite ambitious: Starting with the first euro, the additional income of the MPs will in future be published down to the cent. Acceptance of donations, lobbying activities, speaker fees as a member of parliament and the paid mediation of goods and services to the state, its authorities and participations are completely prohibited. A member of parliament is also never allowed to initiate private business with his fancy letterhead.

New law after CSU scandals: Internal criticism of the first draft – anger at Sauter

As reported, there had been severe internal criticism of the first draft of the law. The lawyers in particular felt that the rules were unfairly impaired in their work. Some were also annoyed with their lawyer colleague Sauter: His business, which often had a lot to do with relationships but little to do with legal work, are now beating back on them. In any case, the need for discussion was enormous: In the first meeting last week, 37 participants joined.

Since then, Kreuzer has endeavored to calm the anger. On Saturday, the MPs received a revised draft. “We are under pressure to act and have to regain lost trust,” warned the parliamentary group leader in his accompanying letter. “Let us protect our reputation and the integrity of Parliament.” But he thanked him for “many constructive comments from colleagues”. Some of the objections were taken up: The lawyers are likely to continue to work with local authorities in the future – for example with development plans. The transparency from the first euro remains.

CSU debate on secondary business: parliamentary group leader puts pressure – Söder probably on his side

Internally, Kreuzer put pressure on last night to quickly approve the draft. That is probably what Söder * also wanted. He had watched Sauter’s activity for years without complaint, but then announced a radical transparency offensive when the judiciary began to investigate. Söder now wants to implement that; also at the risk that a lot of part-time party friends give up their seats. At the time of going to press, the debate was still ongoing.

The CSU cannot decide on its own. The Free Voters also presented a key issues paper yesterday. Title: “Integrity and Transparency”. Even the appearance that the mandate is being used must be avoided. “Above a minimum annual turnover of, for example, a maximum of 50,000 euros, MPs should in future not be allowed to participate in any contracts with the federal government, the Free State or with companies in which the Federal Government or Free State are involved, or in the initiation of such contracts,” said parliamentary group leader Florian Streibl. The Free Voters also rely on a general ban on corporate and association donations to political parties beyond the law of parliament. The CSU is unlikely to get involved in that. *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.