On September 17, 2021, Kenzo K. kills his downstairs neighbor and her niece in a psychosis. Despite earlier signals that he was not doing well, no action was taken. And this case is not an isolated one. Investigative journalist Bas Haan investigated why care for confused people in the Netherlands has been inadequate for years – with all the associated risks.

Also read Bas Haan’s piece: K. was too dangerous to be admitted, so they let him go.

Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Then email our ombudsman at [email protected]