NJust a month after five vacationers from Germany were taken into custody in Mallorca, an investigating judge on the Spanish Mediterranean island sent six tourists to prison again on charges of raping a young woman.

Five French and one Swiss, all of whom are in their early 20s, are suspects, said a police spokesman in the island’s capital, Palma, on request. According to a report in the regional newspaper “Última Hora”, pre-trial detention was ordered on Tuesday evening.

The accused are said to have met the victim at a party in the British holiday resort of Magaluf, southwest of Palma. According to the information available so far, the 18-year-old Briton went to the group’s hotel room early Monday morning, it said. There she is said to have been raped by the men. The alleged perpetrators were arrested shortly afterwards. The act was filmed by the alleged perpetrators.

Investigations against alleged perpetrators from Germany are ongoing

Meanwhile, the investigations against the five young men from North Rhine-Westphalia who were taken into custody on charges of gang rape in mid-July are continuing in Palma.

According to information from the German Press Agency, they come from the Märkisches Kreis in Sauerland. The tourists, between the ages of 21 and 23, are accused of forcing an even younger holidaymaker from Germany to have sex in the hotel or of having watched idly. A sixth member of the German group of friends was released.