At EUR for the first time in the summer

It was presented in the capitalHankook Rome E-Prix 2023which as in previous editions will be held on city ​​circuit of the EURlocated in the Roman district of the same name and considered one of the most entertaining in the whole world by the Formula E drivers. The weekend will welcome the races 13 and 14 of the 2022-2023 championship, and will also represent the penultimate double header before the appointment with London at the end of July, which will decree the end of this season. Furthermore, for the first time in its history, Rome was included in the summertime of the calendar, a fact that will make developments in the championship standings even more decisive.

Mayor’s comment

The event, which will also coincide with the return of Maserati to Italy in an open wheel world championship after 66 years of absence, officially opened this morning with the words of the Mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri: “With the return of Formula E we are preparing to experience another great sporting event in Rome which, as always for this competition, contains the opportunity to launch an important message of environmental sustainability – declared the mayor – Formula E is the concrete and spectacular testimony of how the protection of our planet and technological evolution can represent a concrete development alternative. For us, it is a further stimulus to continue with determination on a path that has already seen us hit the road and continue to purchase hundreds of green buses, restore and enhance the ‘iron cure’ and plan urban regeneration interventions focused on the development of energy self-sufficiency starting from public buildings”.

The benefits of the E-Prix for the city

A tender of international importance also welcomed by the intervention of Honored Alexandercouncilor of Rome Capital for Sport, Tourism, Fashion and Major Events: “Formula E is confirmed as an extraordinary showcase for Rome – has explained – this year on the calendar for the first time in July, with the last two races before the grand finale in London, it will be an even more enthralling sporting spectacle than past editions as the Roman stage could be decisive for awarding the title. A major international sports event followed by millions of fans around the world, but also a extraordinary postcard in a tourist key to promote a modern, welcoming and inclusive image of our city throughout the world. It is a great international event that generates significant impact on the city’s economy. Last year, the economic induced by Formula E in the Eternal City was estimated at over 70 million euros. An important number, to which must be added the 20,000 people who crowded the grandstands and stands, and the 40 million viewers who from around 180 countries around the world followed the live coverage of the event”.

The importance of Rome for Formula E

Could not miss the intervention of Alexander AgagPresident and Founder of Formula E: “We are happy to return to Rome, which has now become for us a mainstay of the entire championship with a double stage both this year and in 2024, on 13 and 14 April next – he underlined – I expect a weekend full of strong emotions: the Eur street circuit has always been one of the most challenging for the drivers and the most exciting for the spectators. A year full of novelties with the new Gen3 single-seater and the debut of Maserati and McLaren: the Trident, precisely with Formula E, returns to racing reserved for prototypes after more than 60 years. I thank Mayor Gualtieri, the Honored Councilor and all our partners for having contributed to making this double event possible”.

The new initiatives

In addition to the sporting event itself, Julia PalléDirector of Sustainability of Formula E, also listed some projects carried out in collaboration with UNICEF: “Formula E is a platform that generates value for communities, with the aim of supporting initiatives in favor of the planet and in support of people – he concluded – our mission is to increase human progress in the communities where we race, making sure we foster positive, tangible and long-lasting legacy projects and inspire the next generation of sporting riders, engineers or entrepreneurs. In addition to donation of another six illuminated pedestrian crossings powered by solar energyin collaboration with UNICEF we decided to create a mural absorbing polluting agents in a Roman school“.