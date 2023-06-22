Genoa – The result was not positive, but Iceland still recovered the talent of Albert Gudmundsson. For the rossoblù playmaker still ninety minutes on the pitch in the match lost in the final against Cristiano Rolando’s Portugal. A game of sacrifice, that of Gudmundsson, in which, however, there was no shortage of plays to which the Genoa fans are accustomed.

For the leprechaun – the key man in the ride of Gilardino’s team towards Serie A – it’s the second home match played with the national team. Before the knockout against Portugal, Gudmundsson had also been on the field from the first minute against Slovakia (on that occasion another knockout for Iceland 2-1). In both matches, Gudmundsson played wide right in the offensive trident of a 4-3-3 formation but, as he too happens when he wears the rossoblù shirt, he often returned to the midfield line to receive the ball and then support the two forwards.

THEGudmundsson’s return to the national team is one of the novelties of the new course which opened with the arrival of the Norwegian coach Age Hareide. Previously, however, the rossoblù had been excluded several times from the summons of former technical commissioner Arnar Vidarsson with whom the father of the footballer, Gudmunder Benediktsson, a former player who is now a columnist on TV, also entered into controversy. “I don’t know where he learned his job as a coach – said Gudmundsson’s father speaking of Vidarsson – this is not the way a football player is treated”. The former coach described himself as “disappointed” by the player’s attitude and justified Gudmundsson’s exclusion with the fact that “he would not have accepted the conditions established for returning to the national team which apply to anyone”.

The controversy, by the way, was one of the causes which then led to the change of technical guide. Now, with the arrival of Hareide, a coach who has led the selections of Norway and Denmark in his career, a new parenthesis with the national team has opened for the Icelandic elf.