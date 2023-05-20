Botines’ words: “Now he’s happy to be able to play in the Champions League final, he always works to win trophies”

Albert Botinesagent of André Onana, spoke to TVPlay about the future of the Inter goalkeeper. These are his words: “Market rumors are normal at this stage, but I prefer not to talk about it because it’s very early and now the boy is concentrated only on the pitch. Renewal? We have a five-year contract with Inter, he has another four years on his contract and now he’s focused only on the Serie A final and the Champions League final. He still has a long contract, he’s calm. He is very happy, he plays in the strongest team in Italy.

I had the first contact with Piero Ausilio, even before Onana’s disqualification. When the disqualification was made official, Ausilio reiterated his willingness to take him to Inter. Since then he has decided to go to Inter regardless despite the many other offers that have arrived. The final? He’s very happy and content, the start was a bit difficult because he struggled to find space. He worked hard to take Captain Handanovic’s place. See also This is Diego Cocca's first call as coach of the Mexican national team

Now he is happy to be able to play in the Champions League final, he always works to win trophies, getting to the Champions League final was obviously very difficult. Onana likes Inzaghi a lot, he’s a very nice person who has constant talks with the players. This is why he initially accepted the role of second, he also has an excellent relationship with Handanovic ”.

May 19, 2023 (change May 19, 2023 | 4:39 pm)

