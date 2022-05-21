Joao Santos, Jorginho’s agent, spoke about his client, with a nod to the possible transfer to Juventus.

Joao Santosattorney of Jorginhoissued statements to “1 Football Club”speaking of the future ofItalian-Brazilian. Here are his words: “He still has a one year contract with the Blues, the priority is renewal. At the moment, however, Chelsea cannot operate on the market due to the issues arising from the sale of Abramovich, so we will meet with the club to discuss it. “

On the Juventuswhich would seem interested in the class of ’91: “Jorginho has spent six or seven years of high-level football, he also plays in the Premier League, which is certainly a more important championship than the Italian one. Without forgetting that he is also European champion and the year before he won the Champions League. Juventus? The Juventus managers didn’t call me, surely because they know that at Chelsea at the moment nothing can be done without a license for the transfer market. Obviously, a profile like Jorge’s would serve many teams, even in Italy. I repeat, we will see the Chelsea situation first, because his priority is the renewal with the Londoners. In any case, I repeat, to date no one has come from Italy to ask me “.

On the return to Napoli and on the last matchday of Serie A: “Napoli’s last real capital gain was the sale of Jorginho to Chelsea. Today it is very difficult for a player to reach those figures, the economy is in crisis. So getting to the figure for which Jorginho was bought (over 60 million, ed) is not an easy thing. I therefore think that Napoli players can grow even more, the capital gains will be made once they return to normal. Dry question: Could Jorginho return to Naples? In football never say never, but I think that today, due to Jorginho’s engagement parameters, it is very very difficult to return to Naples. It is always like this. Italy is now very competitive, and it’s also great when we get to the final matchday “.

