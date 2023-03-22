Claudio Pasqualin, Nicolò Fagioli’s agent, had his say on the Juventus midfielder’s performance.

Claudius Pasqualinagent of Nicolò Beanssaid her to TMW extension on his client, the absolute protagonist of the Juventusof Allegri this season. Here are his words: “Frankly, it was difficult to predict that he would even win the role of permanent starter. The boy is undoubtedly full of talent, but his luck is also made up of the opinion Allegri had of him, who had seen him play for Spring. This confirms that there are situations in which the prosecutor plays a fundamental role”.

Certainly an unexpected surprise for the Bianconeri, as also confirmed by Allegri: “Did I expect a Fagioli to be so ready? We were all confident, I didn’t imagine him so mature. He’s smart and smart, I think he needs to improve in the making phase. I think both he and Miretti have the potential to score a few more goals. Miretti is a classic midfielder, he likes to play more on the left than on the right and is very good at getting out of his way and finding the position for his age, Fagioli in the future maybe he will be able to go in front of the defence. He likes to play more from right midfielder.”

Without forgetting the investiture of the Livorno coach in 2018, when Beans he was still playing in the Juventus Primavera: "In the squad we have Nicolò Fagioli. He's a boy born in 2001 who knows football and the timing of the game. It's a pleasure to see him play".

