Intercepted by the correspondent of FcInter1908 Daniele Vitiello under the headquarters of Inter, Tullio Tinti agent of Alessandro Sticks released a brief statement after meeting the Nerazzurri to discuss extending the player’s contract.

“These are the first meetings, we’re talking. There will certainly be room in the next few weeks too. He’s always been an Inter fan, so… Can the fans rest assured? I don’t know why they should be agitated. Rumors can be raised you journalists around, neither Bastoni nor I have ever said certain things. The player is an Inter fan and has great interest in staying at Inter.”