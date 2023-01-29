In the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), over the past day, 31 cases of firing by the Armed Forces of Ukraine were reported. This became known on January 29 from Telegram channel representation of the republic in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine.

“In the Donetsk direction, the enemy made 9 attacks from the Himars MLRS, 155 mm artillery. On Gorlovsky 18 shelling from 155 mm artillery. On Yasinovatsky, 2 shelling from 155 mm artillery. On Ilovaysky, 2 shelling from the Himars MLRS, the department said.

The areas of five settlements of the Republic were subjected to shelling: Donetsk (Kyiv, Kuibyshevsky, Kirovsky, Petrovsky districts), Gorlovka (Nikitovsky district), Yasinovataya, Makeevka (Kirov, Chervonogvardeysky districts) and Ilovaisk.

At the same time, the VFU fired 156 units of various ammunition, damaged 11 houses and 3 civilian infrastructure facilities.

It was also reported about a civilian who was injured when a prohibited anti-personnel mine “Petal” was blown up. It is reported that it was a man born in 1994. Another victim is a child who was injured when blown up by the same Ukrainian mine in the Kirovsky district of Donetsk.

On the eve of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) launched a massive attack on Donetsk from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). Many rockets were fired at the city. According to preliminary data, it was possible to shoot down all the missiles by the forces of the Russian air defense (air defense).

Prior to this, on January 26, the head of Donetsk, Aleksey Kulemzin, said that the militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were purposefully shelling infrastructure facilities and substations in the city. Kulemzin spoke about a recent case when a brigade of power engineers, which came to restore power supply in the region, came under fire from Ukrainian troops.

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to start it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.