Welt: APU officer said that Russian troops are well trained and equipped with T-90 tanks

A Ukrainian officer warned against high expectations of a counter-offensive that should not be linked to the end of the conflict. He told the German newspaper Die Welt.

Lieutenant Colonel Sergei Osachuk is on the front line in Ukraine. According to him, the Russian divisions are well trained and equipped, they have modern T-90 tanks, “and not museum exhibits from Red Square,” so the advancement of the Ukrainian army is “not so easy.”

“I am very realistic, I see what we are facing. There is still a long way to go,” the lieutenant colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) said. He added that the goal of the Ukrainian command is to encircle the Russian troops and achieve their mass retreat.

Earlier, on June 18, Oleg Soskin, a former adviser to the ex-head of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma, said that the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine failed due to a serious miscalculation by President Vladimir Zelensky. In his opinion, the head of state launched an offensive without the weapons necessary for victory. Ukraine does not have enough tanks, armored personnel carriers and ammunition, and there are also no planes and helicopters, the political scientist claims.